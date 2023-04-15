Bitkub Coin (KUB) Price Hits $1.73 on Major Exchanges

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00005684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and approximately $750,600.22 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

