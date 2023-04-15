BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.30 million and $449,947.25 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,455.40 or 1.00015514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06165567 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $367,347.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

