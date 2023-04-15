Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $589.13 billion and $16.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $30,450.68 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00436277 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00120885 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029708 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,346,993 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
