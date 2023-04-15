BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $376.38 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $30,307.41 or 1.00022836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $376.38 million and $459,376.51 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002198 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,410.77143274 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $452,788.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

