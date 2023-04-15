Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biostage Stock Performance

BSTG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Biostage has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

