BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV remained flat at $1.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.