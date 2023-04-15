BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV remained flat at $1.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
