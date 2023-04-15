Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $5.69 during trading hours on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Featured Articles

