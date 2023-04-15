Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 36,977 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

