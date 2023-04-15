Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.20 ($43.70) and last traded at €39.64 ($43.09). Approximately 59,714 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.62 ($43.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.