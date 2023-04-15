Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 465.5% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.4 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Friday. Beazley has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.84) to GBX 825 ($10.22) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.40) to GBX 835 ($10.34) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.82) to GBX 921 ($11.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.67.

About Beazley

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

