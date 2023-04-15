Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,032. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
About Bear Creek Mining
