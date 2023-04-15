Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the March 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,032. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Bear Creek Mining



Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

