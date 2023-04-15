Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of BRN opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Insider Activity

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $550,108.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

