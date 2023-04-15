Barclays Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $37.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 131.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 88,644 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 148.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

