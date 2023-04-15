Barclays Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

Comerica stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

