Barclays Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $32.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

