Barclays Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $121.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.13.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. Progressive has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
