Barclays Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $121.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $123.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. Progressive has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.