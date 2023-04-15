Barclays Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.