Barclays Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $160.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

