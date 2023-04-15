Bank of The West Sells 91 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

