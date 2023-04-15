Bank of The West Sells 14,651 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

