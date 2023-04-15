Bank of The West Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 856,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 584,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

