Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as high as $9.85. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 27,813 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.