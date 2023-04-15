Bank of America Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $200.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.92.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

