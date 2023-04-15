Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00029875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $59.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,272.45 or 1.00017402 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.06023986 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $73,041,883.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.