Axel Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Axel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. APA makes up 2.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,483. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

