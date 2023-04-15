Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 8.1 %

AVTBF stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.14. 235,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,908. Avant Brands has a one year low of 0.11 and a one year high of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.15.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

