Avalanche Price Reaches $19.21 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.27 billion and $245.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $19.21 or 0.00063192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,256,854 coins and its circulating supply is 326,194,134 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.