Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 9th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $215.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,870. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

