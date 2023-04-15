AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of NetApp worth $38,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. 1,485,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

