AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $62,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $190.80. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.68.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

