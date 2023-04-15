AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $45.12 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,561 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.42% of Seagate Technology worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.96. 2,600,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,319. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

