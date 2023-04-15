AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,562 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of American Tower worth $169,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in American Tower by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Tower by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.