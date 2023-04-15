AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.41% of VeriSign worth $87,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,050,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $8,585,084. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.46. The company had a trading volume of 247,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,768. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.