AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.87.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $829.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.