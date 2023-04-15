AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 566,588 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,588 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $69,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $68.07. 4,049,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,525. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

