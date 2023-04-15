AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 132,326 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,326 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $33,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 1,737,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $98.18.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

