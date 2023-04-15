Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

