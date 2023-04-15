Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Head to Head Survey

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $6.25 million 8.23 -$93.09 million ($1.93) -0.51 Collegium Pharmaceutical $463.93 million 1.71 -$25.00 million ($0.74) -30.99

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Collegium Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.0% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences N/A -81.69% -70.33% Collegium Pharmaceutical -5.39% 44.87% 7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assembly Biosciences and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 118.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.64%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Assembly Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin and Derek A. Small on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Heffernan in April 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

