ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in March

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASMPT Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS ASMVY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,385. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.
ASMPT Company Profile
