ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in March

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ASMVY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,385. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

