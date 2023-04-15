Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

