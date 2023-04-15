ASD Market Capitalization Reaches $38.53 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 16% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.59 or 1.00016309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05701875 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,183,862.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

