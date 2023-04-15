ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Shares Up 1%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.77. 28,386 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

