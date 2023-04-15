Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the March 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF remained flat at GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,182. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.91 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £723,977.10 and a P/E ratio of 0.07.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

