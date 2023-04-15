Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $95.70 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.