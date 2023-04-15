Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $95.70 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041051 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007637 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018763 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
