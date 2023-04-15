Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

