Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Archer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About Archer
