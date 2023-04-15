Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

(Get Rating)

Read More

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.