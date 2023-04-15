Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

ARCH stock opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 37.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,648,000. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

