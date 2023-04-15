Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading Down 3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. 103,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,435,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

About Applied UV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.