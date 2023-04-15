Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Trading Down 3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. 103,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,435,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Applied UV Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
