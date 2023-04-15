Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.52 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $531,509.03 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

