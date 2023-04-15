AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.20

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.20 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 67.91 ($0.84). AO World shares last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.83), with a volume of 291,696 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 51 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 69 ($0.85).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.76. The company has a market capitalization of £436.42 million, a P/E ratio of -845.63, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

